Megan Fox to reveal secrets of men in 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox would showcase her wicked humor throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry "Prett Boys Are Poisonous" on Tuesday, November 7 in NYC.

Speaking about her work, the Hollywood actress said, “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”



"Pretty Boys Are Poisonous" marks the powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time," said a organizers of the event.