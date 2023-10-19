Lewis Capaldi wins hearts with heroic gesture for elderly woman: 'He has a massive heart'

Lewis Capaldi has left people in awe with his heroic gesture towards elderly woman

Lewis Capaldi has become a hero after rushing to help an elderly woman who had collapsed on a road in London.

The singer, who’s currently taking a break from the spotlight and his music career, was talking a walk in the city with a friend when he came across the woman.

When he saw the woman on the ground, the singer rushed to her and called 999. He also stayed with her until medical aid arrived. The Someone You Loved singer left when an ambulance took the woman to a hospital.

One onlooker praised the country star for his helpful spirit, saying, “Lewis is not just a superstar but a superhero.”

The onlooker recounted the events: “We saw him helping an old woman who had collapsed on the ground and it turned out he’d rushed over to help when he saw her.”

“Lewis and his mates called an ambulance and made sure they stayed with the woman until help arrived,” they added.

“He clearly has a massive heart. Good on him.”

The Grammy nominated singer was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome last year. The diagnosis was followed by the singer’s evident struggle with the disease at the Glastonbury festival, where he had to cut his set short. Shortly after, he announced a hiatus from music to focus on his health.

Lewis Capaldi has been staying in London ever since he announced his break.