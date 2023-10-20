Justin Timberlake can't fight the urge to do Britney Spears dirty

File Footage

Justin Timberlake once openly threatened Britney Spears to do her “dirty,” four years after he broke up with her via text message.



The NSYNC frontman discussed his breakup with the Toxic hitmaker after he stirred controversy through his song Cry Me A River that Spears had cheated on him.

A video of the interview from 2006 has been making rounds on internet since excerpts from Spears’ forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me reveal bombshell details of their relationship.

While speaking with journalist Robert Haskell, “If I [were] writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about” Spears.

He added elsewhere in the interview, “I don't know that person anymore. I'm not sure I knew her before.”

Recently, People Magazine obtained excerpts from Spears’ memoir, set to be released on Oct 24, in which she claimed that Timberlake cheated on her “a couple of times” throughout their relationship.

She even revealed that she had an abortion while she was dating Timberlake as he did not want her to have their baby because they were too young.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she penned. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

“I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”