Katherine Ryan admits she may undergo 'deadliest surgery' after full facelift

Published October 21, 2026
Katherine Ryan has revealed she is considering undergoing the 'deadliest cosmetic surgery' after spending a staggering amount on a facelift.
The comedian,43, has already experiment with several procedures, including having a full facelift last year, having botox and two breast augmentations.
Now Katherine said she is looking at having a fat transfer, which is a three-step cosmetic procedure that removes fat from one part of the body and injects it into another.
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Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Katherine said: 'I'm not sure what I'm doing [with my arse yet] but it will be something.
'So you know the popular procedure where they try to find fat in your body through like a cannula and lipo suction and they harvest that and they put it somewhere else.
'I think people went a little wild with that and they all looked like they had, I don't know unnatural proportions.
'So I might do that, but only mildly because it is the deadliest surgery you can get.'
She added: 'So, I might not do it because I might die, but worth it if I don't.'
Elsewhere in the interview, Katherine revealed that she plans to have her breast implants removed.
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