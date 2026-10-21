Katherine Ryan admits she may undergo 'deadliest surgery' after full facelift

Fat Transfer: It is a three-step cosmetic procedure that removes fat from one part of the body and injects it into another.

Katherine Ryan has revealed she is considering undergoing the 'deadliest cosmetic surgery' after spending a staggering amount on a facelift.

The comedian,43, has already experiment with several procedures, including having a full facelift last year, having botox and two breast augmentations.

Now Katherine said she is looking at having a fat transfer, which is a three-step cosmetic procedure that removes fat from one part of the body and injects it into another.

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Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Katherine said: 'I'm not sure what I'm doing [with my arse yet] but it will be something.

'So you know the popular procedure where they try to find fat in your body through like a cannula and lipo suction and they harvest that and they put it somewhere else.

'I think people went a little wild with that and they all looked like they had, I don't know unnatural proportions.

'So I might do that, but only mildly because it is the deadliest surgery you can get.'

She added: 'So, I might not do it because I might die, but worth it if I don't.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Katherine revealed that she plans to have her breast implants removed.

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