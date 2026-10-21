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'TOWIE' star Amber Dowding delights fans with pregnancy announcement

Amber has been in a relationship with her car salesman partner, Jamie Enver, since 2018

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 21, 2026

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to comment section to congratulate the couple
Fans and celebrity friends rushed to comment section to congratulate the couple 

Former The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Amber Dowding has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child. 

The former reality star, 33, delighted fans with an emotional post on Tuesday, sharing a video of her scan. 

Amber has been in a relationship with her car salesman partner, Jamie Enver, since 2018 and often shares cosy snaps with him to her Instagram.

READ MORE: TOWIE's Maria Fowler 'calls it quits' with husband Kelvin Batey

She penned in the caption of her post: 'coming soon… baby Enver April 27.'

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to comment section to congratulate the couple, including former TOWIE stars Shelby Tribble and Amber's best pal, Georgia Kousoulou.

Amber appeared on TOWIE from July 2016 (joining during series 18) until she departed the show in January 2018.

Her main storyline was her relationship with co-star Chris Clark though things didn't last between the pair. 

READ MORE: Courtney Green 'quits' TOWIE after a decade on ITV reality show

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