Holly Hagan shares special memories of sister Darci in emotional anniversary post

Darci's death was announced by Holly in October with police later confirmed that she had fallen 'seriously ill'

Holly Hagan has shared how she is coping without her sister, Darci, who died at the age of 19, in an emotional post.

Darci Rose Gibson died following a night out in Manchester in October 2025 after taking an 'accidental overdose' of crystal MDMA leading to multi-organ failure.

Holly later revealed that following her death, Darci saved the life of a stranger by donating her heart.

READ MORE: Holly Hagan haunted by 'regret' as she details sister Darci's tragic death

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Holly wrote: '1 year without you. We love and miss you so much Darci xxx.'

Reflecting on the tragedy a year ago she wrote: 'Today was the day I recorded your heartbeat on a doppler to put into a bear for my parents.. it was the day they checked to see if your heart was suitable for transplant..

'the day they searched the database to find a match.. the day they ran 2 rounds of brain activity tests whilst we watched them find no signs of life..'

She continued: 'The day I went shopping for the perfect pair of pyjamas for you to be comfy and warm in after donation..

'the day we took photos of all your tattoos and realised one said "everything happens for a reason" and the one that shook us all "live where your heart finds life" whilst you were about to give your heart to someone else..

'It was the day I sat on the phone to the transplant nurse at 10pm after she told me everything had gone well and your heart was on its way to the recipient.. the day I sat on my utility floor and prayed for a stranger to live whilst trying to process that you had died.'

She added: 'But it wasn't just the day you died, it was the day you saved a life.. the day you became a hero and an angel all in one.

'Not a day goes by that we don't mention you, whether it's when we see a butterfly, or AJ's wearing minions socks (she loved minions) or we're watching lion king and he asks if you're with mufasa in heaven.

'I won't let anyone forget you much baby girl!'

Holly revealed the tragic death of her sister Darci, who died from an accidental drug overdose at just 19.

Darci's death was announced by Holly in October with police later confirmed that she had fallen 'seriously ill.'

Following the tragedy, Holly spoke openly about the devastating devastating loss of her sister, who died after taking the party drug MDMA during a night out at the Manchester nightclub.

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