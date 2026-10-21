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Samie Elishi addresses social media backlash after pregnancy announcement

Samie hard-launched her new romance with Tyrique in April

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Web Desk
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Published October 21, 2026

The couple delighted fans with a sweet video montage featuring precious early moments from their relationship
The couple delighted fans with a sweet video montage featuring precious early moments from their relationship

Love Island star Samie Elishi share dher disappointment over the millions of opinions she has received following her pregnancy announcement with boyfriend of seven months, Tyrique Hyde, on Instagram on Tuesday. 

The couple, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show in separate series, delighted fans with a sweet video montage featuring precious early moments from their relationship, set to the tune of Jodeci's 1991 hit Forever My Lady.

Now in a new post Samie, 26, has hit back at the 'ugly and scary' side of social media as she shared a black and white photo of Tyrique, 27, touching her growing baby bump. 

READ MORE: ‘Love Island' crowns 2026 winners in glamourous finale

She wrote: 'Thank you for all the love we've received in the past 24 hours appreciate you all. This world can be an ugly scary place at times especially with social media and millions of opinions it's not always right but sadly it's the way it is.

'However, the good always outweighs the bad, we're soo blessed and happy right now. All our lovely comments and messages haven't gone unnoticed xxxx.'

Samie hard-launched her new romance with Tyrique in April, as she shared a glimpse at a romantic Morocco trip in Instagram snaps.

Earlier this year, Samie won series three of Love Island: All Stars alongside Ciaran Davies although the couple split soon after.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson, Sam Thompson's first tense encounter at soccer aid sparks buzz

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