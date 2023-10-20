Actors stopped from dressing as Barbie and Spiderman on Halloween

Hollywood actors have been urged not to dress as Barbie and or Spiderman this Halloween.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) week asked its 160,000 members to avoid dressing as characters tied to the studios it is currently striking against.

Everything from Warner Bros´ "Barbie" to Disney´s Marvel superheroes and Netflix´s "Stranger Things" has been ruled out.



A post entitled "Make Halloween a SCREAM with these SAG-AFTRA Strike-Friendly Tips & Tricks" suggested members instead dress as "generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)."

Alternatively, actors can still create costumes based on characters from animated TV shows, which are not part of the current strike.

"Let´s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" said the post.

SAG-AFTRA members walked off film and TV sets in July, over terms including pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

The strike is now approaching its 100th day, and a series of high-level talks abruptly collapsed in acrimonious fashion last week.



