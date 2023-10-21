 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf reaction during Britney Spears' abortion revealed

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf reaction during Britney Spears' abortion revealed

Britney Spears revealed that her former lover Justin Timberlake kept on playing the guitar while she was aborting their baby in her home as it had to be done in “secrecy.”

According to Us Weekly, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker take her fans through the painful time she aborted her and Timberlake’s baby at home in her memoir The Woman In Me.

She revealed in her book that after the abortion she laid on the bathroom floor “crying and sobbing” while Timberlake strummed “the guitar.”

While it may seem a tone-deaf reaction, Spears said Timberlake “thought maybe music would help” comfort her following the abortion.

She also recalled the “excruciating pain” she felt when she had to get rid of her pregnancy in “secrecy.”

In an excerpt obtained by The Associated Press from her book, set to be released on Oct 24, she penned, "It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion.”

“Which meant doing everything at home," she added, noting that not even her family knew about it then before describing the abortion as "excruciating."

"I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over," Spears continued. "It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

