Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle will take a swipe at Kate Middleton if she decides to write her memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to pen her life into a book, could follow her husband, Prince Harry's path and drag the Royal Family for scandal.

Author Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start.

Considering Kate and Meghan were pitted against each other, Dr Dampier suggests a detailed account of the discrepancy would be mentioned in the latter's book.

"She probably thought she should have got equal billing and didn’t seem to appreciate from the start that she and Harry were the B team, not on the same level as William and Kate. She will probably talk about comparisons that were made in the press between them and will come across as bitter."

Speaking about a potential reconciliation, the author comments: "It really would be the last straw and I doubt William and Kate would ever talk to Harry again. I doubt she will directly criticise the late Queen as she knows how unpopular that will be. But she could reveal private conversations and that would be very troubling for the King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales."

