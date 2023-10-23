 
Monday, October 23, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry will be frozen out of Hollywood

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 23, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stance on the current world issue has sparked widespread debate and issues among Hollywood’s elite and the couple risks being frozen out completely.

Hollywood insider with links to Emanuel’s WME agency issued this statement against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This insider started the converastion off by accusing the couple of speaking about topics that can cause divides across the board.

He said “Prince Harry and Meghan must resist any temptation to join a debate that has become so toxic it could create hostility for years to come.”

Because “There are likely to be long-lasting divisions in Hollywood as a result and they could find themselves frozen out if they take a stance on one side or the other... and that’s the last thing they need.”

