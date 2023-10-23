Victoria Beckham to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps with own Netflix doc

Victoria Beckham is reportedly in talks of filming her own documentary for Netflix following the success of her husband David Beckham’s docuseries Beckham.



According to The Sun, the singer-turned-fashion-designer will reflect on her journey of building a “fashion and beauty empire from scratch” in the documentary.

The film would also explore how the mother-of-four overcame "naysayers post-Spice Girls” while also dishing upon how she became a fashion icon while raising her kids.

“At times her journey wasn’t easy, and there will be a blood, sweat and tears look behind the scenes at the sheer graft she has put into ¬reinventing herself,” an insider told the publication.

“Off the back of David’s success, and how well she came across, people will also see, in depth, her wit and sarcasm,” the source continued.

The tipster added, “Of course there will be some personal life elements and David, and her celebrity pals, will feature in the background."

According to the publication, the discussions about the documentary are in "early days" with the insider noting that everyone involved in the project is "very excited" about the production.

This comes after Victoria got candid about the time when David was accused of infedility and the 1998 World Cup scandal in his documentary, released on Oct 4.