Monday, October 23, 2023
Education not an option but a necessity, says army chief

Monday, October 23, 2023

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR
  • COAS extends heartiest felicitations to graduates and faculty.
  • 'Today is the beginning of a new chapter in students’ lives." 
  • Army chief Gen Munir graces the occasion as chief guest. 

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasised that "education is not an option but a necessity", read a statement issued by the military's media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks during the annual convocation week of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) commenced at the university’s main campus in Islamabad on Monday.

Chairman NUST Board of Governors COAS Gen Munir graced the occasion as chief guest at the inaugural “Master Convocation Ceremony” and conferred medals upon distinction holders.

Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD students received degrees during the course of convocation week. Degrees are being awarded to over 3,500 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the seven core disciplines, read the statement.

While addressing the graduates, the army chief extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty.

He commended NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation.

Gen Munir highlighted that today is the beginning of a new chapter in students’ lives, which heralds a significant change that demands greater responsibility.

He emphasised that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead.

The COAS remarked that it is now incumbent upon them to figure out and analyse challenges facing the country and put their intellectual resourcefulness into finding their solutions.  

