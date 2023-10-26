 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
David Fincher expresses relief over cancelled 'World War Z' sequel

Paramount decided to make a sequel for the movie, but the director, Juan Antonio Bayona, exited the project

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Filmmaker David Fincher has recently shared his candid thoughts on the cancelled World War Z sequel.

In a recent interview, Fincher candidly expressed relief over not moving on with their plans as he revealed that the sequel was a little like HBO's The Last of Us.

According to Deadline, the director appeared in an interview with GQ and stated, "I am glad we didn't do what we were doing because The Last of US has a lot more real estate to explore the same stuff."

He continued, "In our title sequence, we were going to use the little parasite… they used it in their title sequence."

World War Z is a Marc Forster's movie of 2013 revolving around a zombie apocalypse. It stars acclaimed Hollywood actor Brad Pitt as a former United Nations investigator searching for a solution to the zombie apocalypse problem. Pitt starred alongside Mireille Enos and James Badge Dale in the movie.

Previously, Paramount decided to make a sequel for the movie, but the director, Juan Antonio Bayona, exited the project. 

Later, Fincher was asked to direct the movie planned for release in the Summer of 2017. However, due to some issues, the studio decided to cancel the project altogether. 

