Machine Gun Kelly popped the question to Megan Fox in 2022 after dating for almost a year

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox halt wedding plans amid relationship struggles

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have paused their wedding plans to focus on their strained relationship, as a new report has revealed.

MGK and the star of Jennifer’s Body were planning their nuptials before they allegedly had a big fight during Super Bowl weekend earlier this year, according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly.

However, they are now working on their relationship before proceeding with their wedding plans, as revealed by the source close to the couple.

"MGK and Megan were both in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled," they said.

The insider noted that Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Fox are "both very hot-tempered," so they’ve decided to work on their triggers by pausing the ceremony.

Instead, MGK and Fox are "focusing on their relationship and making sure it's solid before planning another wedding," the source said.

The insider went on to explain that planning their big day before the big fight "was such a huge undertaking and took its toll on their relationship."

However, the insider insisted that the duo "are still very much together," but they are not "excited to jump back into planning mode."

Hence, "no wedding date has been chosen, and they aren't actively looking at venues anymore," the source concluded.