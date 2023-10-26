 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady busy with life after Irina Shayk split: ‘No time for love’

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk called it quits following brief romance

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Tom Brady busy with life after Irina Shayk split: ‘No time for love’
Tom Brady busy with life after Irina Shayk split: ‘No time for love’

Tom Brady has been focusing on his business after break up with Irina Shayk which most probably happened because of his unshaken commitment to work.

Speaking of the former NFL player’s love life now that he is single, an insider revealed to Daily Mail that Brady has no time for love.

“If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina. He really thinks she is great,” the insider shared with the publication.

“But Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father,” the source shared.

However, the insider shared a possibility of their reconciliation in the future, noting that “maybe they will find each other in the future, but right now, it is easier for them to be friends.”

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that one of the reasons Brady called it quits with Shayk because he didn’t see a future with her.

“Tom and Irina’s relationship has cooled off. They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they’re both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course,” they said.

The tipster shared that Brady “liked” Irina, but “didn't see a long-term relationship with her,” adding, “He really wants to focus on his career and his family.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK
David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’
Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon