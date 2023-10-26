Tom Brady busy with life after Irina Shayk split: ‘No time for love’

Tom Brady has been focusing on his business after break up with Irina Shayk which most probably happened because of his unshaken commitment to work.



Speaking of the former NFL player’s love life now that he is single, an insider revealed to Daily Mail that Brady has no time for love.

“If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina. He really thinks she is great,” the insider shared with the publication.

“But Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father,” the source shared.

However, the insider shared a possibility of their reconciliation in the future, noting that “maybe they will find each other in the future, but right now, it is easier for them to be friends.”

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that one of the reasons Brady called it quits with Shayk because he didn’t see a future with her.

“Tom and Irina’s relationship has cooled off. They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they’re both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course,” they said.

The tipster shared that Brady “liked” Irina, but “didn't see a long-term relationship with her,” adding, “He really wants to focus on his career and his family.”