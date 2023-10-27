Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are Shawn Levy's only go-to guys to talk about real-life sh*t

Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman bromance takes over NYC

Director Shawn Levy seems to have made some A-lister friends as he is being spotted all over New York with his pals Ryan Reynolds and the Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.



Shawn even accompanied the Hollywood actors to the Chiefs NFL game, where they all cheered alongside pop sensation Taylor Swift for the latter's new love interest, Travis Kelce.

The trio appear to be besties, and it has been reported that they are waiting to start working on Deadpool 3 as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

According to People Magazine, the director appeared in an interview with the publication and credited Jackman for their friendship.

He said, "It's all thanks to Hugh, whom I met after directing him in the film Real Steel in 2011."

Shawn continued, "The 55-year-old actor noted in 2011 that he has a friend named Ryan Reynolds, and If I would ever meet him, Me and Ryan would never stop working together again."

The Real Steel director reveals that he not only met Reynolds but also directed him to Free Guy and The Adam Project, noting that Hugh's prediction was correct as they had not stopped working together since then.

Shawn said that men don't really make a lot of friends, adding that Reynolds and Hugh are my only go-to guys to talk about real-life sh*t.