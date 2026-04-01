Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin steps in a new world

Apple Martin has taken her first step into the world of theatre, and it turns out the 21-year-old, who once resisted following in her famous parents' footsteps, has fully embraced the stage.

The eldest daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made her directorial debut on a musical at Vanderbilt University on 27 March, celebrating the achievement with a post on her Instagram Stories three days later.

She shared a photo of herself hugging her two classmates, who served as musical director and producer on the production, as they held bouquets of flowers on stage.

"Best weekend, best people, best org, best memories," she wrote, adding a warm shoutout to both collaborators.

"Couldn't have done it without u." The theatre group reposted her words with their own addition: "Miss Director couldn't have said it better."

The debut is a notable shift for someone who, not long ago, had very different plans.

Apple, who is set to graduate from Vanderbilt in May with a degree in law, history and society, had been focused on law school after graduation.

As recently as April 2025, she told Interview magazine she was still only considering dipping into theatre before leaving university.

"I wish I would've taken, maybe I'll take a theater course before I leave," she said. "I was born a theater kid."

But somewhere between that interview and now, things changed considerably.

Speaking to Vogue in February, she described moving past a phase of deliberate resistance to her parents' world.

"I was in that rebellious 'I don't wanna be like my parents' type of phase," she said. The ambition that has replaced it is clear. "I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act."

It isn't just her mother's career that Apple has been drawing inspiration from lately.

At the New York premiere of Marty Supreme in December, she wore the same Calvin Klein Collection dress Paltrow had worn to the 1996 premiere of Emma, thirty years earlier.

The reaction was instant. "Everyone was like, 'You're your mom's twin,'" Apple recalled. "And I was like, 'Thank you. I'll take it.'"