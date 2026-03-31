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Grammy-winning singer Brandy marks another career milestone

Brandy Norwood was honoured with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

Grammy-winning singer Brandy marks another career milestone
Grammy-winning singer Brandy marks another career milestone

Brandy Norwood stood smiling and emotional as a moment she carried in her heart for years finally came true.

The Grammy winning singer was honoured with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, something that she once only dreamed about as a young girl walking through the same streets.

The ceremony took place on a bright Monday, with fans, friends and family gathering to celebrate her journey.

For Brandy, it brought back memories of her younger days at Hollywood High, when she would walk past those same stars and quietly imagine her own name there one day.

“Seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe, it made me affirm over my own life: I'm going to sing my way onto one of these stars... and I DID!” said said.

Over time, the Boy is Mine singer became a strong voice in music and a familiar face on screen as her role in Moesha connected with many people, including Issa Rae, who said Brandy made her feel represented at a time when that was rare.

As the crowd cheered and cameras flashed, Brandy took it all in and called the moment a blessing.

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