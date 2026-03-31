Scott Mills’ next TV appearance raises questions after BBC exit

Scott Mills, familiar voice of BBC Radio who is currently under deep water, has found himself at the center of uncertainty as fans wonder what will happen to his upcoming TV appearances.

Earlier this year, Mills filmed for The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer, joining other stars like JoJo Siwa and Molly-Mae Hague.

The series started airing on March 22 and two episodes have already aired but now it is unclear if Mills’ segments will still be broadcast or not, as Channel 4 has not yet commented yet, leaving viewers and the star’s supporters guessing.

The radio host, however, recently parted ways with the BBC after allegations linked to a 2016 police investigation into serious sexual offences involving a teenage boy.

The media icon was questioned at the time but the case was closed due to no such important evidence . Moreover, BBC said, “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

He started his career on Radio 1 in the late 1990s and later moved to Radio 2 in 2022 as he became the Breakfast Show host in 2025 after Zoe Ball left.

Before the controversy, Scott earlier shared his excitement on social media about taking part in the celebrity bake-off, saying that he was “honoured to be part of the new series.”