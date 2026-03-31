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Billie Eilish linked case ends tragically with man dying in New York

Billie Eilish stalker died after being hit by Long Island Rail Road train in Westbury

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

Billie Eilish linked case ends tragically with man dying in New York
Billie Eilish linked case ends tragically with man dying in New York

Billie Eilish is again connected to a story that ended in a sad and shocking way.

A man, who was previously involved in legal issues with the singer, Prenell Rousseau, 30, died after being hit by Long Island Rail Road train in Westbury, New York, early Wednesday.

Police, however, say that it mostly appears to be an accident and there is no foul play.

Rousseau first made news in 2020 when Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Back then, he showed up at her Los Angeles home without anyone’s permission and acted very strangely.

Reports said that he stayed on the porch reading a book and speaking to himself while Eilish’s father asked him to leave.

The court then later ordered him to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her family.

The Bad Guy hitmaker has faced other frightening situations as well over the years as in 2021, she got another restraining order against a different person and in 2023, a separate man reportedly caused trouble outside her home.

The music icon openly talked about how these experiences affected her as she said that she feels safer at her parents’ house and enjoys their company, especially because being alone can make her anxious and scared.

These incidents have shaped the way she lives day to day, always aware of the need to protect herself while trying to carry on with her life.

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