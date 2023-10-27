 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
APP

Pakistani doctor successfully removes 15kg tumour from woman's body

Sources say patient aged 27 is recovering fast after successful surgery in Khanewal Khanewal District Headquarters

Representational image of doctors performing a surgery. — AFP/File
KHANEWAL: A Pakistani consultant surgeon removed a massive 15kg tumour from a woman's body through surgery at the Khanewal District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Friday.

Sources affiliated with the hospital said that Dr Rashid Minhas operated on Haseena Bibi, 27, and removed the tumour successfully.

They said that the patient is recovering fast and her family expressed great delight and gratitude towards the medic on this achievement.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tumour is a solid mass of tissue that forms when abnormal cells group together. Tumours can affect bones, skin, tissue, organs and glands. Many tumours are not cancer. But they still may need treatment.

