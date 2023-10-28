Britney Spears reveals in her autobiography that her father enforced a strict diet during her conservatorship

Britney Spears spills beans on dad's 'forced' diet regime

Britney Spears has opened up about the strict diet imposed on her during her conservatorship, alleging that her father, Jamie Spears, was the driving force behind her limited food choices.

The 41-year-old superstar claimed that she was restricted to a diet of "almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables" for a period spanning two years.

Spears, who rose to stardom with hits like "Lucky," described her father's relentless focus on her weight and appearance, despite her efforts to diet and exercise.

She revealed that she often implored the family butler to sneak her a hamburger or some ice cream, only to be met with the butler's response that he had "strict orders" from her father not to comply.

Reflecting on this period, Spears expressed her frustration, saying, "So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables."

"Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it's your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone's living off of. I found it so degrading," she added.

While Britney Spears has consistently described her conservatorship as a traumatic and controlling experience, her father, Jamie, has maintained that he acted in her best interests. He stressed his love for his daughter and dismissed the allegations made by Britney.

In the wake of the release of her memoir, Spears took to social media to express her gratitude to fans and celebrate the book's record-breaking success as the "highest-selling celebrity memoir in history."

She also clarified that her book was not intended to offend anyone and that her motive was to find closure and offer support to those who feel alone, hurt, or misunderstood. The autobiography delves into events from two decades ago, signifying a new chapter in Britney Spears' life.