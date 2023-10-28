King Charles has failed to control ‘eclipsing’ Prince Harry

The King of England is being called out for ‘failing’ to control the son he attempted to stop from ‘eclipsing’ the Firm

King Charles has just been accused of attempting to ‘control’ Prance Harry before Megxit, as well as failing massively in the process.

Claims of this nature have been shared by an inside source that prefers to stay anonymous.

According to a report by OK magazine, the insider started the converastion off by referencing some of the ways King Charles attempted to shift the narrative and control outcomes.

Reportedly, “The royal household had thought the threat of exposure would force Harry and Meghan to return to the U.K., where their profile could be controlled preventing them from eclipsing the future King.”

In the eyes of royal historian Dr. Ed Owens, it was the Spare memoir that ruined things beyond recognition.

He even started the converastion off by saying, “The story is a slightly tragic one as it has damaged this idea of a family monarchy. This idea that this is a united group who embody, if you like, the best of British family life.”

“Originally King Charles III's reign was going to be based around him being supported by his two trusty lieutenants — William and Harry.”

“But when that went so disastrously wrong in early 2020 because of Harry and Meghan's decision to leave Britain, it really put paid to that vision of the family monarchy.”

“And then of course we've had the Sussexes airing their dirty laundry in public for the best part of three years — and again it has done much damage to that narrative of happy family life.”

Before concluding he also said, “King Charles is uniquely placed because he knows first-hand that the ideal of the family rarely matches the reality of the family monarchy.”