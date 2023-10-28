 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Abubakar Saddiq

'Extremely inappropriate': PTI on Qaiser-Fazl meet being made public

"We visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman's house to offer condolences over the Bajaur incident," says Qaiser

PTI leader Asad Qaiser (left) and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman meeting in Islamabad, on October 26, 2023— X/@juipakofficial
  • Met Fazl to offer condolences on Bajaur incident: Asad Qasier.
  • PTI top brass met Fazl this week in Islamabad after Imran's approval.
  • JUI-F chief earlier agreed to play role in "national reconciliation".

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Terhreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Asad Qaiser Saturday termed the release of video and pictures of his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as "extremely inappropriate".

"We visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman's house to offer condolences over the Bajaur incident," the former national assembly speaker said while referring to the suicide blast at JUI-F's workers' convention that killed more than 40 people in July this year.

Qasier's remarks come as a high-level PTI delegation — sanctioned by PTI Chairman Imran Khan — comprising him, Ali Muhammad Khan, Barrister Saif, and Junaid Akbar met with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head on Thursday earlier this week.

The meeting took place after Fazl had agreed to play a leading role in "national reconciliation" in a bid to bring political stability to the country, holds unique significance as both parties have been fiercely critical of each other throughout the years.

Initially, Qaiser refuted any political angle of the meeting and said that the PTI delegation "came to offer condolences [over the demise of Fazl's mother-in-law]".

However, according to sources, the hour-long meeting was in fact political in nature and involved discussion pertaining to the political situation in the country.

The meeting was aimed at paving the way for political discourse in the prevailing hostile political environment.

It is pertinent to know that Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) leader and former senator Muhammad Ali Durrani has been active in recent months and has met various stakeholders for "political reconciliation".

In September, Durrani held a "productive and helpful" meeting with President Arif Alvi.

He also met with the JUI-F chief earlier this week following which Fazl Rehman agreed to play his role in national reconciliation.

“Fazl is a national leader who can bring about national reconciliation,” Durrani said.

