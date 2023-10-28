 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift ditches Travis Kelce's NFL tournament: report

Taylor Swift has Eras tour matters to attend to amid Travis Kelce's NFL tournament

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Taylor Swift has Eras tour matters to attend to amid Travis Kelces NFL tournament
Taylor Swift has Eras tour matters to attend to amid Travis Kelce's NFL tournament

Taylor Swift Has been to most of Travis games this season, but she will reportedly not be there to support him this weekend as she’s gearing up to continue her Eras Tour.

Insiders close to Taylor have spilled to TMZ that the Grammy winner will not be at the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Broncos in Denver as she’s preparing to resume her immensely successful tour.

Taylor will resume her tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9. Reports that surfaced earlier this week revealed that Kelce is planning to join her at her Buenos Aires shows.

During her three-month break from the multi-billion dollar tour, Taylor was seen spending time with her gal pals, and her new beau Travis Kelce.

The singer put on an animated display at the NFL star’s games, where she was seen chatting away with his mom Donna, his dad Ed and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes.

The Karma hitmaker’s Eras tour has made her a billionaire, per Forbes. She now has a net worth of $1.1 billion and her tour is only halfway done. Taylor will now perform in countries including Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Australia, Canada, France, Italy and more.

