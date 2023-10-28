Kate Middleton still needs to be an ‘ornamental addition to the court’

The Palaces’ bid to have The Princess of Wales stand as an ‘ornamental addition to the court’ has been bashed

Experts have started to reference the age old traditions Kate Middleton’s seemingly skipped but is still being forced to adhere to in the 20th century, and it is to be an “ornamental additions to the court.”

Revelations like this have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she wrote, “Since Earthshot kicked off, Kate has proven a dependable supporting player, turning up (until now) at every major project milestone, while William has returned the favour with Kate’s Early Years Foundation by going to only one big event. One.”

She also pointed out how, “Royal wives, since Matilda of Scotland married Henry I, have been expected to fulfil two key functions – to pop out an heir or six, what with the Black Death and boar hunting accidents being what they were, and to be ornamental additions to the court.”

After all “For centuries, princesses and queens were largely viewed as fragrant addendums to whatever lumpen Edward or Henry they had married, their key duty being to mutely walk several paces behind His Majesty and to turn a blind eye as to how he ended up with ‘the French disease’ (aka syphilis).”

“All these women were viewed as a cross between broodmare and a pretty sideboard ornament,” Ms Elser also went as far as to write in her piece for the outlet.

But “then, thankfully, the 20th century chugged around and that old paradigm was largely shoved into some deep, dark forgotten corner of the Buckingham Palace attics, along with that 1933 home movie showing the Queen Mother delivering a Nazi salute and Princess Margaret’s burn book.”