Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

PPP hits out at Nawaz Sharif for cashing in on 'relief'

There must be no "favouritism"; alliance with PML-N limited to coalition government, says Nayyer Bukhari

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 28, 2023

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) and Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari. — AFP/Online/File
  • "See PML-N's history, they are experts in getting relief": Bukhari.
  • PPP leader says facilitation being provided to Nawaz by interim govt.
  • Alliance with PML-N only limited to coalition government, he says.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyer Bukhari on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for benefitting from "relief" throughout his political career.

Former prime minister Nawaz returned to Pakistan on October 21 after a four-year self-imposed exile and has since managed to get notable relief on various legal fronts — including Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Toshakhana cases.

"[You] can see PML-N's history, they are experts in getting relief," the PPP leader said while expressing his views on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan".

Bukhari also stressed that there must be no favouritism and that ensuring a level playing field is the responsibility of the caretaker government.

"Everybody can see the facilitation being provided by the interim government".

The issue of a "level playing field" has been repeatedly raised by PPP leaders including its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, hinting at undue favours being given to Nawaz's party.

"The caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan should fulfil their [constitutional] responsibility," he added, while reiterating that his party has always opposed unconstitutional measures.

Commenting on PPP's involvement in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, Bukhari said that his party's alliance with the PML-N was limited to coalition government and that the PPP would contest the polls from each and every constituency.

Previously, former prime minister Imran Khan had also lambasted the relief being given to Nawaz terming it as a "total mockery of law" after the PML-N supremo's appeals against accountability courts' conviction verdicts in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases were restored by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Punjab government had also suspended Nawaz's conviction in the aforementioned cases earlier this week.

