Prince Harry's relations with royal family deteriorated after he and Meghan Markle decided to step down from royal duties

King Charles finally ‘ready to reconcile’ with Prince Harry: real reason disclosed

Britain’s King Charles is said to be finally “ready to reconcile” with his younger son Prince Harry, and a royal expert has disclosed the real reason for the monarch's desire to make peace.



Royal expert Dr. Ed Owens told GB News, per Cheat Sheet, King Charles wants to reconcile with his estranged son Prince Harry because he wants to have as strong of a reputation with the British public as possible.

The author said, “The King obviously wants to maintain a positive reputation with the British people. In that respect, the easiest solution is for him to try and maintain and keep hold of the moral high ground.”

Earlier, Dr. Ed Owens claimed that King Charles is demonstrating he is ready to reconcile and that ultimately, the onus is on Harry and Meghan to make a decision as to whether they want to heal the wounds that have opened up between them and the rest of the royal family.