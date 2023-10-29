Pakistan's Arslan 'Ash' bags another title, wins Jemputan Teken 7 Championship

Pakistan's esports veteran Arslan Ash. — Instagram/arslan.ash/File

Pakistan's esports legend Arslan "Ash" Siddiqui added another feather to his esteemed career by winning the "Jemputan Tekken 7 Championship" in Sepang, Malaysia on Sunday.

The Tekken 7 veteran was down against Kkokkoma 2-0 in winners round 2 initially, however, he made a strong comeback with his Kunimitsu prevailing over LowHigh's Shaheen 3-1 in the grand final.

Last week, Siddiqui won the Uprising Korea 2023 tournament after beating South Korea’s Galgonge in the final 3-0.

In August this year, he became a four-time EVO champion after winning the title in Las Vegas.

Siddiqui is the only player in the world to win the prestigious event four times in Tekken 7. He won the title in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019 and repeated the same feat this year as well.

Considered by many as the greatest Tekken player of all time, he was also named the "best E-Player of 2019" by EPSN.

He is also a "CEO 2021 champion" and the "2022 combo breaker Tekken 7" tournament winner, where he grabbed the title after defeating all of his 10 opponents.