 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Why Matthew Perry never watched ‘Friends’: ‘I could go, drinking, opiates…’

Matthew Perry confessed to never watching 'Friends' because it reminded him of his struggles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

file footage


Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on hit sit-com Friends, made a confession about never watching the show - just 1 year before his tragic passing, sharing that it reminded him of his battle with drug addiction.

The beloved actor and comedian was only 54 when he died on Sunday after drowning in his jacuzzi. He was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi by his assistant.

In an interview last year, he opened up on not being able to watch Friends, saying, "I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine. I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see."

"I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people - and that’s why I can’t watch the show, ‘cause I was brutally thin'.”

Perry shared that he never got high while working on the show, out of respect for his five co-stars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

“I had a rule that I would never drink or do drugs while working. Because I had too much respect for the five people I was working with. So I was never wasted while working."

Perry who’d been very vocal about his drug abuse and had many rehab stays, also reflected on feeling singled out by his struggle.

"The thing that always makes me cry... is that it’s not fair. It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t."

More From Entertainment:

‘Friends’ official Instagram account pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry

‘Friends’ official Instagram account pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry was grateful to THIS 'Friends' co-star for always reaching out

Matthew Perry was grateful to THIS 'Friends' co-star for always reaching out
Prince William to end rift with Harry when he becomes King? video

Prince William to end rift with Harry when he becomes King?
Adele interrupts gig to dedicate Matthew Perry THIS song: 'Best comedic actor!'

Adele interrupts gig to dedicate Matthew Perry THIS song: 'Best comedic actor!'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend claims his upcoming book will cover 'royal story' like never before

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend claims his upcoming book will cover 'royal story' like never before
Matthew Perry ceases to fulfill his longing wish following sobriety

Matthew Perry ceases to fulfill his longing wish following sobriety

Britney Spears already hands on with new project following hit memoir

Britney Spears already hands on with new project following hit memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can change shape of British monarchy: Here's how video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can change shape of British monarchy: Here's how
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costar Maggie Wheeler pens touching goodbye

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costar Maggie Wheeler pens touching goodbye

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally end feud with Princess Eugenie? video

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally end feud with Princess Eugenie?
King Charles finally ‘ready to reconcile’ with Prince Harry: real reason disclosed video

King Charles finally ‘ready to reconcile’ with Prince Harry: real reason disclosed
Travis Kelce bops to THIS Taylor Swift classic love ballad

Travis Kelce bops to THIS Taylor Swift classic love ballad