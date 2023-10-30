Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'mad love' was killed on Halloween: Here's How

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life seemingly changed ‘forever’ after spending Halloween together in 2016.

The couple, who was still four months into their romance, decided to go out for a costume party in Toronto when the media decided to leak their well-hidden romance in public.

‘Finding Freedom’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write: "They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate. Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays. The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto."

The authors continue: "A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit. It was possibly the perfect night out - until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news."

Prince Harry himself wrote an account of the day in his memoir ‘Spare.’

He revealed: "Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually. In fact, we'd had a heads-up that it was likely to happen that day.

The Duke added: "We'd been tipped, before heading off to the Halloween Apocalypse, that another apocalypse might be coming. More proof that the universe had a wicked sense of humour."