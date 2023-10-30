 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage faces huge threat

David, Victoria Beckham opened up about hard time in their marriage on Netflix documentary 'Beckham'

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

File Footage 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s marriage is facing a new threat years after their marriage almost fell apart due to the footballer’s alleged affair.

The athlete’s alleged mistress, Rebecca Loos, is set to expose the former Manchester United star after he and his wife spoke of his infidelity scandal in his hotly released Netflix documentary Beckham.

Loos is set to appear on Good Morning Britain to discuss her affair with David in a tell-all interview, according to a report published by The Mirror.

She will talk about David’s documentary and will share her side of the story with the media after the father-of-four branded his cheating scandal “ludicrous.”

"There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with” David Beckham said while discussing allegations of having an affair with Loos in Beckham.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” he added.

Sharing if the scandal was “the hardest time in their marriage,” Victoria replied, "100 percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.”

She continued, “And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else."

"But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either."

“And that's sad,” Victoria added, “I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?

Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?
Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far' video

Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far'
Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift trying hard to show Joe Alwyn she’s ‘happy’ with Travis Kelce
Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead

Matthew Perry's assistant makes 'mysterious' call after finding him dead
Charlie Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry wins ‘Friends’ fandom over

Charlie Puth’s tribute to Matthew Perry wins ‘Friends’ fandom over
Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie running ‘campaign for vengeance’ against Brad Pitt
Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the internet nuts

Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the internet nuts

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death
Meg Ryan reacts to TikTok fashion trend inspired by her 80s, 90s style

Meg Ryan reacts to TikTok fashion trend inspired by her 80s, 90s style
Prince Harry stuck in 'brand powerplay', cannot backout from royal complaints

Prince Harry stuck in 'brand powerplay', cannot backout from royal complaints
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's post-Halloween meal interrupted for selfie request video

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's post-Halloween meal interrupted for selfie request
Francis Lawrence spills on unexpected moment in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Francis Lawrence spills on unexpected moment in 'Hunger Games' prequel