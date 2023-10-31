 
pakistan
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Four labourers gunned down in Turbat police station attack

It's the second such attack that has taken place in Turbat this month where labourers from Punjab were targeted

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Representational image. — Reuters/File
  • All labourers hailed from Punjab. 
  • One policeman also martyred in attack. 
  • CM Domki vows to punish perpetrators. 

TURBAT: At least five people were killed including a cop in an attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan's Turbat by unidentified assailants which has been labelled as a terror incident by the authorities.

The labourers, according to an official, hailed from Punjab and were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed and Shehzad Ahmed. Shehbaz and Shehzad were brothers.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Teaching Hospital Turbat. One labourer also got injured during the firing.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai confirmed that the firing was a terrorist incident, and condemned the attack on unarmed labourers.

Meanwhile, interim Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has summoned a report from the Ministry of Home and Tribal Affairs. He also vowed to hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable.

This is the second time that such an incident has occurred in Turbat this month where labourers from Punjab were targeted.

Earlier this month, at least 6 labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat city.

According to the police, unidentified gunmen attacked the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house.

The deceased — which included four family members of which two are brothers — were identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, and Sikander.

