Pak vs BD: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in must-win match today

KOLKATA: Amid the threat of being eliminated from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan are set to face off against Bangladesh today (Tuesday) in a crucial clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After having an ideal start to the tournament by winning the opening two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan slipped through the ranks losing four consecutive games.

The team not only requires victories in its remaining three games but will also have to rely on fate leaning in terms of semi-final hope.

The players had a rigorous training session at Eden Gardens, a venue marked by significant encounters, triumphs, and heartbreaks for Pakistan.

Changes in playing XI

Meanwhile, Green Shirts are considering making three changes to their lineup for today’s match against the Tigers.

The key development causing a buzz in the cricketing world is the uncertainty surrounding the participation of all-rounder Shadab Khan. As of now, the 25-year-old playing the match remains in doubt, with the final decision contingent on further assessment scheduled for the morning.

Usama Mir, who came in as a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan, will be part of the playing XI. The leg-spinner had picked figures of 2/45 in eight overs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team management is contemplating two more changes to their playing XI.

Fakhar Zaman is a prime candidate to replace Imam-ul-Haq, potentially adding a new dynamic to the opening partnership.

Furthermore, Salman Ali Agha might take Mohammad Nawaz's place in the final XI.

Head-to-head

Against Bangladesh, Pakistan have a dominance, playing 38 games, and winning 33 out of them.

In World Cups, both teams have won a game each. Their last World Cup encounter was at Lord's in 2019, where Imam-ul-Haq scored a hundred and Shaheen Afridi clipped 6-35 (best bowling figures for a Pakistan bowler in a World Cup match).