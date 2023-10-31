 
menu
sports
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs BD: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in must-win match today

Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir and Salman Ali Agha are expected to be inducted into playing XI

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Pakistani players attend a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Bangladesh. —AFP
Pakistani players attend a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Bangladesh. —AFP

  • Pakistan face threat of early exit from World Cup 2023.
  • Shadab Khan likely to be replaced by Usama Mir.
  • Fakhar Zaman has been declared fit to play today.

KOLKATA: Amid the threat of being eliminated from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan are set to face off against Bangladesh today (Tuesday) in a crucial clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After having an ideal start to the tournament by winning the opening two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan slipped through the ranks losing four consecutive games.

The team not only requires victories in its remaining three games but will also have to rely on fate leaning in terms of semi-final hope.

The players had a rigorous training session at Eden Gardens, a venue marked by significant encounters, triumphs, and heartbreaks for Pakistan.

Changes in playing XI

Meanwhile, Green Shirts are considering making three changes to their lineup for today’s match against the Tigers.

The key development causing a buzz in the cricketing world is the uncertainty surrounding the participation of all-rounder Shadab Khan. As of now, the 25-year-old playing the match remains in doubt, with the final decision contingent on further assessment scheduled for the morning.

Usama Mir, who came in as a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan, will be part of the playing XI. The leg-spinner had picked figures of 2/45 in eight overs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team management is contemplating two more changes to their playing XI.

Fakhar Zaman is a prime candidate to replace Imam-ul-Haq, potentially adding a new dynamic to the opening partnership.

Furthermore, Salman Ali Agha might take Mohammad Nawaz's place in the final XI.

Head-to-head

Against Bangladesh, Pakistan have a dominance, playing 38 games, and winning 33 out of them.

In World Cups, both teams have won a game each. Their last World Cup encounter was at Lord's in 2019, where Imam-ul-Haq scored a hundred and Shaheen Afridi clipped 6-35 (best bowling figures for a Pakistan bowler in a World Cup match).

More From Sports:

Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or for best player in the world

Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or for best player in the world
Pakistan launches crackdown against betting companies

Pakistan launches crackdown against betting companies
World Cup 2023: Afghanistan inflict seven-wicket defeat on Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan inflict seven-wicket defeat on Sri Lanka
No other option but to win against Pakistan: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

No other option but to win against Pakistan: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan
World Cup: Pakistan expected to make changes in Playing XI for Bangladesh clash

World Cup: Pakistan expected to make changes in Playing XI for Bangladesh clash
World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricketers not affected by 'no pay for five months'

World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricketers not affected by 'no pay for five months'
Zaka Ashraf says Inzamam ul Haq took unilateral decision to resign

Zaka Ashraf says Inzamam ul Haq took unilateral decision to resign
Abdul Razzaq responds to Inzamam ul Haq's sudden resignation

Abdul Razzaq responds to Inzamam ul Haq's sudden resignation

PCB breaks silence after Inzamam ul Haq's resignation video

PCB breaks silence after Inzamam ul Haq's resignation
Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq resigns after 'clash of interest' allegations video

Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq resigns after 'clash of interest' allegations
Waqar, Afridi slam TV channel for airing Babar Azam's 'private conversation'

Waqar, Afridi slam TV channel for airing Babar Azam's 'private conversation'
Coincidental? Shoaib Malik posts pics with son showing Sania Mirza in background

Coincidental? Shoaib Malik posts pics with son showing Sania Mirza in background