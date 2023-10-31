Karachi University announces entry test-based online admissions

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes

The University of Karachi Tuesday announced entry test-based online admissions for the academic year 2024, the spokesperson of the biggest varsity in the province said.



The admissions are for the morning session in BS, B.Ed (H), and B.E., programs as well as in Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), Doctor of Physical Therapy, and Department of Visual Studies in the morning shift.

The statement, quoting in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, said she advised students to visit the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) to access information regarding admissions — including eligibility requirements, online admission form, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines.

She mentioned that applicants should fill in and submit their admission form along with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal by November 08.

She shared that for the first time, the University of Karachi has launched a four-year BS degree program in Sports Business Management.

She said that admissions in four-year degree programs in BS, B. Ed (H), and B.E., are available in the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration (BBA), B.E. Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science — (BSCS) and (BSSE) — Split 2 +2 Chinese, Criminology, Education, Environmental Studies.

Admissions are also available in Food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education, Sports Business Management and B. Ed (H) Teacher Education, and Visual Studies, and Doctor of Physical Therapy (five-year program) and Doctor of Pharmacy (five-year program) in morning and evening shifts.

She mentioned that students applying to four and five-year bachelor programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 50 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the department.

The test will be held on November 19, and the admission list will be uploaded by December 12.

Meanwhile, she said that candidates appearing in the Doctor of Pharmacy entry test should have at least 60% marks in the pre-medical intermediate examination or equivalent exams.

Dr Akhtar added that students, who are planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test else they will not be considered for admission.

According to her, the entry test for the BS first year will be held on November 26, and the admission list will be announced by December 03.

She said that the KU would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

She shared that the admissions in the open merit BS programs will be offered from December 17.