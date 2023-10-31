 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Michelle Williams Impression of Britney Spears' Memoir Storms the Internet

Michelle Williams reads Britney Spears' Memoir in audiobook: The Woman In Me

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

File Footage Michelle Williams Impression of Britney Spears' Memoir Goes Viral

Britney Spears tell-all memoir The Woman In Me has proved to be one of the best-selling memoirs ever since the pop star has released it on Tuesday 24th October, 2023.

Thanks to the audio book, fans can now enjoy the memoir by 41-year-old singing sensation in the tranquilizing voice of five-time-Oscar- nominated Michelle Williams.

Since last week, a clip from the audio book is taking the internet by storm and shows Michelle doing an impression of Justin Timber in her sweet-voice.

Check out the clip here:

The clip's caption reads "ijbol"- the internet acronym for "I just burst out laughing."

This clip on X- formerly known as Twitter sent fans into a frenzy, attracting almost 17 million views and 6000+ reposts till date.

The clip narrates:

"One day J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards," Williams reads, as Spears wrote in her memoir. "J got all excited and said so loud, 'Oh yeah, fo' shiz fo' shiz, Ginuwine, what's up homie?'

When her then-assistant Felicia Culotta mocked Justin’s greeting once Ginuwine walked away, Spears reveals in her memoir, Timberlake "wasn't even embarrassed.”

In the excerpt, Spears also addresses her thoughts on Timberlake and his group NSYNC trying “too hard to fit in" with the black artists that they "hung out with" in the memoir The Woman In Me

