Nawaz Sharif set to 'kick start' PML-N's election campaign on Nov 10

Former premier expected to visit all provinces; will also oversee distribution of tickets ahead of elections

Nawaz Sharif looks at his supporters gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — X/@pmln_org PML-N supremo chairs party's in-person meeting at Jati Umra.

Nawaz to oversee party's parliamentary board, tickets' distribution.

Former premier to go on countrywide tours; lead election campaign.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to kick off his party's election campaign on November 10, as the general elections draw closer.

Nawaz — who left for London in November 2019 for medical treatment following the Lahore High Court's approval — returned to Pakistan on October 21 after a four-year self-imposed exile in a grand welcome organised by the party at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.

"We will strengthen judicial institutions if we come into power," the PML-N supremo said, according to sources, while chairing his party's in-person meeting for the first time in four years at his Jati Umra residence today.

The three-time former prime minister will oversee the party's parliamentary board for distribution of tickets and will also lead the party's election campaign via his countrywide tours, sources told Geo News.



Separately, speaking to the media PML-N's General Secretary Ashan Iqbal said: "It is our wish that Nawaz Sharif becomes the country's next prime minister".

"Nawaz Sharif was ousted from electoral politics via an orchestrated conspiracy and false cases," he added.

Earlier, Geo News reported that the PML-N meeting was to mull over the current political situation, general elections, and other issues in the Jati Umra meeting.

The huddle was also to discuss the launching of the party's manifesto ahead of the upcoming general elections.

It is pertinent to know that the PML-N's supremo has received flak from political opponents most notably Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for receiving allegedly "undue relief" in relation to various legal cases.



The former prime minister, since his return, has had his pleas restored by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against accountability courts' conviction verdicts in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.



The ousted premier was handed an accumulative 18-year jail term in the aforementioned cases.

Last week, the Punjab government also suspended Nawaz's conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.