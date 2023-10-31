 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
After win over Bangladesh, what will Pakistan want to go their way for World Cup semis qualification?

Pakistan secured a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh after four consecutive losses

Pakistans Iftikhar Ahmed (right) plays a shot as Bangladeshs wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim watches during a World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan secured a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday after four consecutive losses.

This win was important in Pakistan's bid to keep their dream of reaching the semi-final of the World Cup alive — but there are still many hurdles.

As it is essential for Pakistan to win their remaining matches, in an ideal scenario, the Green Shirts require New Zealand to lose their remaining matches as they have eight points from six games.

If the Black Caps lose their next three matches, they'd end the group stage with eight points, and Pakistan can qualify for the knockout stage with 10 points should they beat their next three opponents.

In an ideal scenario, the following results will help Pakistan if they want to qualify for the semi-final

Match 32: New Zealand vs South Africa — South Africa win

Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka — India win

Match 34: Afghanistan vs Netherlands — Afghanistan win

Match 35: Pakistan vs New Zealand — Pakistan win

Match 36: England vs Australia — Australia win

Match 37: India vs South Africa — India win

Match 38: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — Sri Lanka win

Match 39: Australia vs Afghanistan — Australia win

Match 40: England vs Netherlands — England win

Match 41: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka win

Match 42: South Africa vs Afghanistan — South Africa win

Match 43: Bangladesh vs Australia — Australia win

Match 44: Pakistan vs England — Pakistan win

Match 45: India vs Netherlands — India win

If all the results go according to the above-mentioned scenario, India will finish first with 18 points, they would be followed by South Africa with 14 points. Australia will finish third with the same points as the Proteas while Pakistan, with 10 points, will finish fourth and qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Pakistan’s remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

