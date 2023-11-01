 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry breaks bread with mystery woman 24 hours before death

Matthew Perry’s last appearance before death shows he was in “good spirits” as he was out lunching with an unidentified brunette

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Matthew Perry breaks bread with mystery woman 24 hours before death
Matthew Perry breaks bread with mystery woman 24 hours before death

Matthew Perry’s last appearance before death shows he was in “good spirits” as he was on an outing with a mystery person.

The Friends alum was spotted having lunch with a brunette woman at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday, a day before his sudden demise.

The two photos obtained by TMZ, which were taken around 2:30pm, show the late actor talking to the woman as the two engaged in a conversation.

Wearing a black shirt, Matthew leaned in as he chatted it up with his female companion. According to the publication, he was so “wrapped up” in their discussion that “he barely touched his meal or beverage.”

On Saturday afternoon, the 54-year-old actor came back to his Pacific Palisades, California home after a two-hour session of pickleball game and asked his assistant to run an errand.

Two hours later, his aide found him drowned in a jacuzzi and called 911. In the dispatch audio, a man can be heard saying the words “rescue 23” and “drowning” as most of the recording has been censored.

Law enforcement officers recently made a shocking revelation that Matthew wasn’t in the tub for long as his body wasn’t waterlogged which hints towards foul play.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum

Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum
Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?

Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50
Sophie Turner replaces Joe Jonas with English lord

Sophie Turner replaces Joe Jonas with English lord

Matthew Perry should be remembered for 'heart he held,' says expert

Matthew Perry should be remembered for 'heart he held,' says expert
Kate Middleton 'trusted' by people because she 'keeps her head down'

Kate Middleton 'trusted' by people because she 'keeps her head down'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry done at 'two children' unlike other Royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry done at 'two children' unlike other Royals
'Millennial' Meghan Markle could bring 'openness' to Royal Family in UK

'Millennial' Meghan Markle could bring 'openness' to Royal Family in UK
Kim Kardashian's kids North, Saint make thousands with 'Pawesome' voices

Kim Kardashian's kids North, Saint make thousands with 'Pawesome' voices
Hailey Bieber throws epic Halloween shade with 'Mean Girls' post

Hailey Bieber throws epic Halloween shade with 'Mean Girls' post
Miley Cyrus masters serene paddleboard yoga in stunning video: Watch

Miley Cyrus masters serene paddleboard yoga in stunning video: Watch