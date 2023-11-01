Matthew Perry’s last appearance before death shows he was in “good spirits” as he was out lunching with an unidentified brunette

Matthew Perry breaks bread with mystery woman 24 hours before death

Matthew Perry’s last appearance before death shows he was in “good spirits” as he was on an outing with a mystery person.

The Friends alum was spotted having lunch with a brunette woman at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday, a day before his sudden demise.

The two photos obtained by TMZ, which were taken around 2:30pm, show the late actor talking to the woman as the two engaged in a conversation.

Wearing a black shirt, Matthew leaned in as he chatted it up with his female companion. According to the publication, he was so “wrapped up” in their discussion that “he barely touched his meal or beverage.”

On Saturday afternoon, the 54-year-old actor came back to his Pacific Palisades, California home after a two-hour session of pickleball game and asked his assistant to run an errand.

Two hours later, his aide found him drowned in a jacuzzi and called 911. In the dispatch audio, a man can be heard saying the words “rescue 23” and “drowning” as most of the recording has been censored.

Law enforcement officers recently made a shocking revelation that Matthew wasn’t in the tub for long as his body wasn’t waterlogged which hints towards foul play.