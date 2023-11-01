Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to King Charles speech in Kenya where the monarch said there could be "no excuse" for British colonial atrocities against Kenyans as he visited the country.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared King Charles speech with his photo from Kenya.

He tweeted, “The King has addressed the "more painful" times of Kenya and Britain's shared history.

“His Majesty said: ‘We must also acknowledge the more painful times of our long and complex relationship. The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and greatest regret. They were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged their struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that there can be no excuse”.

King Charles said there could be "no excuse" for British colonial atrocities against Kenyans, but did not offer the apology demanded by some in the East African nation.

Reacting to it, Graham Smith commented, “Such passive and patronising language. The UK, within living memory, inflicted horrific violence on the people of Kenya.

“There should of course be an apology and continued reparations.”