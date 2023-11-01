 
pakistan
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

Six terrorists killed in Zhob operation

Gunned-down terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters/File
  • Terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terror activities.
  • Operation took place on night between October 31-November 1.
  • "Cache of arms, ammunition, explosives has also been recovered."

 RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sambaza area of Balochistan's Zhob district, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

The operation took place on the night between October 31 and November 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly, six "terrorists were sent to hell", the ISPR said.

"A cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has also been recovered," it said.

The gunned-down terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, the military's media wing said.

Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it mentioned.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with [the] nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR added.

