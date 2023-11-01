Prince Harry’s seeing big companies wanting to ‘cozy up’

The Duke of Sussex is currently starting to see a collection of big names wanting to ‘cozy up’

Experts believe The Duke of Sussex is seeing a lot of big companies wanting to cozy up now that his money making options look limited, allegedly.

Claims like this have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched at length on Family Guy’s reimagining of Prince Harry.

For those unversed with the skit, Family Guy released of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In it they are seen lounging by a pool before being brought his “your millions from Netflix for … no-one knows what” by a butler who leads Meghan to remember their 250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.

In Ms Elser’s piece she posed the question, “How close to reality might this line end up proving?”

After all its evident that the the Sussexes’ money-making options are starting to look “increasingly limited (someone somewhere has scrubbed ‘podcasting’ off a whiteboard).”

In the eyes of Ms Elser this makes “it more likely they will have to cosy up to big business.”

The biggest example of this is Prince Harry’s recent visit to Formula One races where he is photographed alongside men all decked out in company logos.