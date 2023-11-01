Video: Queen Camilla looks cautious as 'danger approaches'

The King and Queen some of the orphan elephants and one baby rhino being raised by a charity in Nairobi National Park on Tuesday.



The Queen also visited a Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi during the second day of the royal couple's visit to Kenya.



Camilla was accompanied by King Charles during their visit to the Nairobi National Park and visited the Donkey Sanctuary without her husband.

Videos of their visits were shared on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of the Royal Family.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Queen suddenly became cautious as a baby elephant walked away from the pack which seemed to be engaged in some kind of a friendly fight.

The baby elephant moved towards the direction where the Queen was standing next to her husband.

Although she was at a safe distance from the elephant, she clearly became cautious as charity staff tried to keep the animal away from the British royals.

In other clips, the queen looked quite comfortable as she patted donkeyes during her visit to their sanctuary.







