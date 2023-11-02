TikToker's 25-minute video alleges Matthew Perry speaks from afterlife

TikToker's 25-minute video alleges Matthew Perry speaks from the afterlife

Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54 has shaken the entertainment world and his fans are devastated by the loss.



Now, an interesting prodigy has emerged as a paranoid TikToker has recently claimed that he had a conversation with the late star.

According to The Blast, the TikToker shared a 25-minute-long video clip revealing several intriguing messages that the dead actor gave from the other side.

Josh Hope claims to have contacted the dead Matthew Perry

Josh Hope, known for his content where he contacts dead celebrities and shares his conversations with them, recently claimed that he reached out to Matthew seeking information about his sudden demise.

In the strange video shared by Hope, he can be seen contacting the dead actor using supernatural entities that he calls guides.



After establishing the alleged contact, he asks Perry, "How do you feel? Now that you are on the other side." The voice from the alleged other side replied, "Miss slowly. I am homesick."

Hope then proceeds to tell the late actor, "You are loved. You will be missed. Many people are devastated by your loss at 54 years old, and I wanted to give you a real chance for you to be able to speak and share some of your thoughts."

Matthew Perry's death linked to Pickleball

The paranoid TikToker then asks what happened to the late actor, to which the alleged voice from the other side replies, "Hittin' the balls... killed me," thus linking the actor's death to Pickleball.

Matthew was found dead after he had a two-hour Pickleball session. The official cause of his death is still under investigation.

Fan's reaction

Fans of the late actor didn't appear to be appreciative of the video as one of them wrote, "I hope the people who actually knew and loved the actor don't come across this video."

Another expressed, "Never believed that these are the actual spirits of who they say they are."