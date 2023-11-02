Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hosted political and tech leaders at the inaugural global AI safety summit.



The two-day summit at Bletchley Park, north of London, kicked off on Wednesday with the publication of an agreement signed by 28 countries and the European Union acknowledging the "need for international action."



US Vice President Kamala Harris separately met Rishi Sunak at Downing Street where she talked about the 'mutual commitment' between the UK and the US.



Some royal observers believe that Prince William was not invited by the prime minister to the summit.

They also questioned why the US vice president had no audience with Prince William despite the fact that he was available.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's critics are convinced that there was something unusual going on between the Foreign Office and the Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Scotland to visit organizations supporting rural communities.

According to a statement, Prince William and Princess Kate made the trip to learn more about how the local groups support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities and kicked off with Outfit Moray in Burghead.

