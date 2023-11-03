 
Samuel Moore

Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope reveal true feelings about Tristan Thompson

Samuel Moore

Friday, November 03, 2023

File Footage Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex
File Footage Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex

The Los Angeles Lakers star is still bearing the consequences of the seemingly “horrible decisions and choices” he has made with Khloe Kardashian.

In a recent interview, the 44-year-old Kourtney Kardashian reflected on the intricate feelings she and her daughter Penelope have towards Tristan Thompson.

Recalling the experience of meeting Tristan at the children’s first day of school, Kourtney admits being "so triggered."

"I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, but then I was so triggered. I was just like, I can't do it anymore," said Kourtney.

Her 11-year-old daughter Penelope also faces a similar dilemma, Kourtney mentioned, when she meets the father of her two cousins.

Validating the feelings of her eldest niece, Khloe Kardashian commented, "If Penelope has her feeling about Tristan, rightfully so."

"Good for you, girl. I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don't want to talk her out of them. I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she's feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating her like this," Khloe appreciated Penelope.

For those unversed, the 39-year-old Khloe Kardashian co-parents two kids namely, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, with the 32-year-old basketball player. 

Tristan Thompson is accused of coaxing Khloe into surrogacy for Tatum Thompson's birth.

Khloe Kardashian split with the Canadian-American athlete in the December of 2021, following the news of Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe with Maralee Nichols. 

