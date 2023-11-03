Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get Royal information from THIS family member?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only have one person left in the Royal Family, who has still maintained friendship with the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are close to their cousin, Princess Eugenie, are still in touch with their tier-two Royal cousin.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "They seem to have cut all ties with the Royal Family - except for Princess Eugenie - so it seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La Land celebs.

"Personally I think it would be ludicrous and rather demeaning to appear in the Kardashians. I think they are better than that,” she adds.

However, the Royal Family is worried about the bond that Prince Harry shares with Eugenie and is worried about the future of the monarchy.

A source tells Heat Magazine: "For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes."