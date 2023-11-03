‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep

The Duke of Sussex’s plans for King Charles’ birthday have just been referenced by experts

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly not looking to turn up on King Charles’ doorstep for a feast of organic seed cake.



A conversation surrounding the upcoming event has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She referenced everything in a piece for News.com.au that highlighted the monarch’s upcoming birthday.

For those unversed, King Charles’ birthday is on November 14th and will involve a small get-together of many of the Firm’s senior-most members.

According to the Sunday Times, the monarch will be ‘hosting’ the low-key private party, just for “close family and friends.”

But in the eyes of Ms Elser, “The most obvious question: Will Harry and Meghan make that guest list?”

And “moreover, would they actually go?” she also went as far as to ask.

Photo: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex & King Charles

This is because, “frankly I find it hard to see the Sussexes turn up on Charles’ Clarence House doorstep bearing a decent bottle of California chardonnay and plastered on smiles ready to make nice in very close proximity to the King, Harry’s stepmother ‘bodies left in the street’ Camilla or Kate, the Princess of Wales, a woman who will go down in the history books for having been reluctant to share her lip gloss with her sister-in-law.”

“Just imagine the stilted small talk as footmen pass around limp Waitrose vol-au-vents and Princess Anne bluntly turns down Meghan’s offer to have her astrological natal chart done.”

Before concluding she also added, “In all likelihood, Charles’ birthday will probably end up being high on organic seed cake and low on emotional fence-mending with a wayward son.”