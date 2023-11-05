 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Mason Hughes

Scarlett Johansson takes swift action against copyright infringement

Scarlett Johansson took action against the AI company for copying her face and voice for an ad

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Following Scarlett Johansson's AI appearance in an ad without her consent, the Marvel star is instantly taking action against the company.

The AI-generating company Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook and Avatar shared the ad on Twitter.

The clip in question was from Black Widow promotions, where the star said, “What’s up, guys? It’s Scarlett, and I want you to come with me,” the video then switched to different AI-generated photos of the actress.

In the background, the 38-year-old's voice can be heard, “It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it.”

Meanwhile, the company clarified in the ad with the disclaimer, “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.”

However, that was not enough for Scarlett. Her representatives told Variety that her lawyer has “handled the situation in a legal capacity.”

Meanwhile, the advertisement was removed from X.

